Lisk (LSK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.94 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,482,298 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.