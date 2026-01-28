Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.22 and last traded at $218.7880, with a volume of 456546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $948,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 110,079 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,717.18. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,998,347.62. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.