BitShares Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $92.11 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,321,014 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

