Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.3050 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 29925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

ALSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

