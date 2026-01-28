DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471.63 thousand and $2.21 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00026668 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.