First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 1,066 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 16,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 245,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 43,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

