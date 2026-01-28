First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 1,066 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 16,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
