First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 44 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 3,672 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INBKZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 15th were issued a $0.5236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana, operates as a fully digital, branchless bank. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, the company was among the first to deliver comprehensive banking services exclusively online. It is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol INBKZ.

The company offers a broad range of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

