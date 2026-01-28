Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 15.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 1,744,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,458,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Conference updates that contain expanded resource estimates, new drill results, improved metallurgy, or updated project economics typically increase perceived project value and can lift the stock. These items drive re-rating by investors and analysts.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$266.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

