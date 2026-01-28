DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.2650, with a volume of 458690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

