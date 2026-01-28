UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $361.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $408.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $405.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,713,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.81. The firm has a market cap of $265.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

