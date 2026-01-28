UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $361.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $408.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $405.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.25.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Modest Q4 beat on EPS and signs of profit recovery — UNH topped EPS expectations ($2.11 vs. ~$2.09) and management said cost-control measures should lift profit, which supports a near-term recovery narrative. UnitedHealth forecasts 2026 profit slightly above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Business tailwinds in pharmacy/Optum Rx and ongoing buybacks/dividends — segment strength (Optum Rx) and continued capital returns make the pullback attractive to long-term buyers. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target revision but rating intact — UBS trimmed its price target (from $430 to $410) yet kept a Buy rating, which tempers the negative signal from the lowered target and supports incremental buying interest. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 revenue outlook — UNH guided to roughly $439B for 2026 (implying a ~2% revenue decline), its first projected revenue drop in decades, which triggered heavy selling and remains a central drag on sentiment. UnitedHealth’s stock falls further after saying it expects revenue to decline in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Medicare-rate proposal hit — a government proposal to keep Medicare Advantage payments nearly flat for 2027 materially reduced revenue expectations for insurers, a principal catalyst for last week’s plunge. UnitedHealth Says Trump’s 2027 Medicare Rates ‘Profoundly Negative’ For Seniors
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring charge and one-offs — the company took a sizable restructuring hit (~$1.6B) that compressed near-term earnings and adds execution risk to the turnaround story. UnitedHealth Takes $1.6 Billion Hit To Earnings Amid Restructuring
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and governance headlines — reports of politicians selling UNH ahead of the sell-off and heightened regulatory scrutiny add reputational/oversight risk that can keep volatility elevated. These 3 U.S. politicians suspiciously dumped UnitedHealth stock
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
