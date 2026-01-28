Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Better Home & Finance

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 570,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,176. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

In related news, General Counsel Paula Tuffin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,932.90. This trade represents a 23.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chad M. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,353. This represents a 21.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,357,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

