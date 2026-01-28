SOMESING Trading Up 53.8% Over Last 7 Days (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $221.87 thousand and $36.81 thousand worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,980,362 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING (SSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the KAIA platform. SOMESING has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 3,265,980,362 in circulation. The last known price of SOMESING is 0.00006734 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://somesing.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

