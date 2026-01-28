Decred Price Hits $18.91 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $18.91 or 0.00021007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $326.22 million and $5.50 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00026668 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.03 or 0.34710269 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 17,247,357 coins and its circulating supply is 17,247,184 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

