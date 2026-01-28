Compound 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.15 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $24.01 or 0.00026668 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $239.27 million and $13.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,784 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

