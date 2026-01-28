Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Up 29.6% – Time to Buy?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares rose 29.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.58. Approximately 2,498,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 1,076,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 9.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland. The company also explores for nickel, copper, and platinum metals in Northern Ireland. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

