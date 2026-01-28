Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,569 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 210.8% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in CocaCola by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,455,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,443,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,311,000 after purchasing an additional 198,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $316.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

