Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 10.0% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.06.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,937,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $414.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

