Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,605 shares of company stock worth $524,643. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.26. The company had a trading volume of 120,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,365. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.