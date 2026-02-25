Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 613 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the January 29th total of 8,192 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Binah Capital Group Trading Down 11.1%

BCGWW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol BCGWW. The company was formed in mid-2021 with the sole purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, capital stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination – commonly known as a SPAC, or blank check company.

To date, Binah Capital Group has no operating business, revenues or assets other than cash held in trust.

