Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 596.5% in February

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,249 shares, a growth of 596.5% from the January 29th total of 1,615 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Alterity Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 2,250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $220,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research portfolio centers on small molecules designed to target underlying disease mechanisms, with an emphasis on improving synaptic function and mitigating neuroinflammation.

Among its lead assets is trofinetide (NNZ-2566), a peptide analog derived from insulin-like growth factor 1, which is being investigated for the treatment of Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome in ongoing clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.