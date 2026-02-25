Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 29th total of 725 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascentage Pharma Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl?2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Featured Stories

