Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 768,506 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,027,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VOO opened at $641.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $640.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

