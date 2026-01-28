Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the mining company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MSB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.57. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $42.38.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 82.80%.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) is a passive royalty trust that holds royalty interests in iron ore properties located on Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range. The trust does not engage in mining operations directly but receives royalty payments based on the volume of iron ore shipped from the underlying properties. These payments are derived from production of iron ore concentrate and taconite pellets sold to domestic and international steel producers.

Established in December 2011, Mesabi Trust was formed through the consolidation of royalty interests contributed by several mining companies.

