ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of SIXA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

