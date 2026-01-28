Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. Avnet has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

