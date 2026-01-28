John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
JHPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. 1,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,733. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile
