John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

JHPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. 1,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,733. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

