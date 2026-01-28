Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

NYSEARCA:OVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.81. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

About Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

