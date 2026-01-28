Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.9317 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a 1.2% increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Sunoco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sunoco has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 52,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,289. Sunoco has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.90). Sunoco had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company?owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco’s product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on?road diesel treated to meet ultra?low sulfur requirements.

