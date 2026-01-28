Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ) Short Interest Up 342.8% in January

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,943 shares, a growth of 342.8% from the December 31st total of 1,568 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

RAYJ opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.65. Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF alerts:

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 172.0%.

Institutional Trading of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:RAYJ Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (RAYJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in Japanese stocks. The fund targets firms that are perceived to exhibit sustainable earnings growth and sector flexibility RAYJ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Rayliant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.