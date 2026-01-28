LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

LKQ stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.91. LKQ has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LKQ by 3,046.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 261,928 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 41.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 314,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 91,776 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 355,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 536,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

