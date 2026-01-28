CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in January

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 43 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 541 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA is a leading European provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. The company operates a range of online and on-site ticket sales channels, offering end-to-end solutions for event organizers, promoters and venues. Through its proprietary Eventim platform, CTS Eventim manages ticket distribution via websites, mobile apps, call centers and box offices, handling millions of transactions annually.

In addition to its core ticketing activities, CTS Eventim is active in live event promotion and venue management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.