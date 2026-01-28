Short Interest in China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Declines By 71.4%

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMEIF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. China MeiDong Auto has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
China MeiDong Auto Company Profile
China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) is a China-based company engaged primarily in the distribution and sale of new and used passenger vehicles. The company operates through a network of dealerships and showrooms, offering a range of popular domestic and imported automobile brands. In addition to vehicle sales, China MeiDong Auto provides after-sales services, including maintenance, repair, and genuine parts distribution, catering to the full life-cycle needs of its customers.
Beyond its core dealership operations, China MeiDong Auto has expanded into complementary automotive services.
