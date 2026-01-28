Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,673 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 21,182 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,755 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,755 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.25. Butler National has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 24.93%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

