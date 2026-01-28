Clarus Securities Lowers Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 26th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$247.22 million during the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 20.37%.
K92 Mining Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of KNT opened at C$28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.85. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.
