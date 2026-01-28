HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of CNTB FY2028 Earnings

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

CNTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of CNTB opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.19. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapies for immune-mediated disorders. Headquartered in Singapore with a research and commercial presence in the United States, the company applies proprietary technology platforms to target novel pathways in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the interleukin-31 receptor, a key mediator of chronic pruritus in conditions such as atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

