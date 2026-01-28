What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for RPM FY2027 Earnings?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.16. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2028 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. RPM International has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.21). RPM International had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 652,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 224,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $2,791,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 242.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 105.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $40,376.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,303.26. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $379,576.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,866.88. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

