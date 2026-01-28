Ponke Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Ponke has a market cap of $22.07 million and $13.57 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Ponke token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,134.85 or 0.99050689 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkehq.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.04013541 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $3,410,812.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

