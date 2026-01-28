J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Reduces Stake in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,836,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 181,860.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 363,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 363,720 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,128,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 282,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,249,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

