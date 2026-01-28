Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $631.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Stride’s conference call:

Company says core platform issues are largely resolved, citing a >90% week-over-week drop in support calls after fixing a major login problem and a decline in negative social-media commentary.

Demand remained robust with total enrollments of 248.5k (+7.8% YoY) and second-semester withdrawals reported as within historical norms, though management is prioritizing stability over growth this year.

(+7.8% YoY) and second-semester withdrawals reported as within historical norms, though management is prioritizing stability over growth this year. Strong financial quarter — revenue of $631.3M (+~8% YoY), adjusted operating income $159M (+17%), adjusted EPS $2.50 (+13%) — company reaffirmed FY revenue guidance and raised adjusted operating income guidance, and the board authorized a $500M buyback (<$strong>88.6M repurchased in Q2).

(+~8% YoY), adjusted operating income (+17%), adjusted EPS (+13%) — company reaffirmed FY revenue guidance and raised adjusted operating income guidance, and the board authorized a buyback (<$strong>88.6M repurchased in Q2). Q2 gross margin was helped by exiting a non-core lease (about a +200 bps benefit), but management expects full-year gross margins to be similar to FY2024 due to ongoing platform implementation costs.

Free cash flow fell to $75.9M (vs. $208.6M a year ago) due to timing of a large receivable, and the company still expects meaningful capex (~$70–$80M FY) and continued platform investment.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. Stride has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Stride by 78.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

