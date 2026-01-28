J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,967 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,279,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,489,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,102,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,280,000 after buying an additional 1,520,062 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communication during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,253,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

