J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 195.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 41,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.