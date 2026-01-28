Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 3,786 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $1,573,755.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,666.36. This represents a 28.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.