Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 231,538 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,538 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

