J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 4,118 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 18.5% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 61.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 498,076 shares of company stock valued at $70,996,906 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

