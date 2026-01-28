J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,914 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 741 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Tapestry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,344 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,106,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,104,205. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

