Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 455.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

