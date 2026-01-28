Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$33.43

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.50 to C$39.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$27.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$641.69 million, a P/E ratio of -69.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.08. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.03 and a twelve month high of C$35.48.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru. The majority of revenue is generated in the new-vehicles sales segment.

