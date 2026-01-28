LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUXE shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUXE

LuxExperience B.V. Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:LUXE opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. LuxExperience B.V. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $714.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $670.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.63 million. LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 58.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxExperience B.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LuxExperience B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxExperience B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.