First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

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First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.57.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Curt Queyrouze purchased 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,655.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at $570,155.70. This represents a 9.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bensler LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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