Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Consolidated Water from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Consolidated Water Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.50. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

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